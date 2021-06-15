Massachusetts pandemic-era of emergency ends

BOSTON (AP) – Even though Massachusetts’ state of emergency was lifted Tuesday after 462 days of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents should not notice many obvious changes to life.

Many restrictions put in place during the pandemic have already been eased, including limits on gatherings and mask requirements as more and more people have become vaccinated.

More than 3.9 million people have been fully immunized, according to state health officials and the number of news cases of the disease continues to fall.

Most businesses that survived the state-of-emergency shutdown have reopened, and schools that pivoted to remote learning are now back with in-person classes.

Some places may still require masks, such as public transportation and health care environments with vulnerable populations.

Gov. Charlie Baker and the legislature are in discussions to extend some state-of-emergency restrictions that proved popular such as allowing restaurants to sell alcohol with takeout orders and expanded outdoor dining.

The end of the state of emergency also means a return to surge pricing for ride hailing companies, and an end to restrictions that have shielded renters from eviction, another measure lawmakers are considering extending.