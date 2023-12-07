Massage therapist’s license revoked after sexual assault allegation

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – A local massage therapist had his license revoked by the R.I. Department of Health for repeated allegations of having inappropriate relations with a patient. In a revocation order filed on Dec. 1, Anthony Conti of Cranston is accused of violating state laws for massage therapists and Codes of Ethics and Standards of Practice for an…