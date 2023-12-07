Massage therapist’s license revoked after sexual assault allegation

By
-
ANTHONY CONTI, a local massage therapist, had his license revoked by the R.I. Department of Health after repeated allegations of having inappropriate relations with a patient.
PROVIDENCE – A local massage therapist had his license revoked by the R.I. Department of Health for repeated allegations of having inappropriate relations with a patient. In a revocation order filed on Dec. 1, Anthony Conti of Cranston is accused of violating state laws for massage therapists and Codes of Ethics and Standards of Practice for an…


