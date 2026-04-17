Mayor vetoes Providence City Council’s rent stabilization ordinance

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MAYOR BRETT P. SMILEY ON FRIDAY vetoed a rent stabilization ordinance passed by the Providence City Council on Thursday. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Friday vetoed a rent stabilization ordinance that passed by the Providence City Council on Thursday evening. It was the second time Smiley has exercised his veto power since taking office in 2023. In a 9-6 vote, the council approved a measure that would cap annual rent increases at

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