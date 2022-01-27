McDonald to head interim leadership team at state health department

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday named Dr. James McDonald to head an interim leadership team at the R.I. Department of Health, while the governor searches for a new director to replace Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

Today is Alexander-Scott’s last day as director, after she announced her resignation recently without an explanation for why she was leaving. McKee has been consulting with a panel of advisers to replace her. He also is searching for a successor for the health department’s deputy director, Thomas J. McCarthy, whose resignation is effective Feb. 1.

McDonald, the department’s medical director, will oversee day-to-day operations. McKee also named Ana Novais, the assistant secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, to provide operational support to McDonald. She has previously served as a deputy director in the health department.

Ernie Almonte, chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, and Chris Abhulime, McKee’s deputy chief of staff, will also join the leadership team supporting McDonald.

“Our administration has moved quickly to put an experienced leadership team in place at the Rhode Island Department of Health to ensure that our COVID-19 response remains strong,” said McKee in a statement. “I thank Dr. McDonald, Assistant Secretary Novais, Ernie Almonte, and Chris Abhulime for stepping up and I look forward to continuing to work with all of them during this transition.

“ I also want to thank the career staff at the Department of Health who continue to do the work of ensuring access to quality health services for all Rhode Islanders,” he said.