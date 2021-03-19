McKee announces 10 finalists for lieutenant governor’s job

PROVIDENCE (AP) – Rhode Island Gov. Daniel J. McKee has announced a list of 10 finalists to be his lieutenant governor.

The list released Thursday includes current and former elected officials as well as political operatives.

About 80 people, some ordinary citizens and even a television meteorologist, initially applied for the job, and 60 were granted interviews. A spokesperson for the Democratic governor said the finalists will get a second interview and the final decision will be made within 30 days.

McKee served as lieutenant governor for six years before being named sworn in as governor earlier this month when former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo was confirmed as President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary and stepped down.

The finalists are: Sabina A. Matos, president of the Providence City Council; James A. Diossa, former Central Falls mayor; Elizabeth Beretta-Perik, treasurer of the state Democratic Party; state Sen. Louis P. DiPalma; former Cranston City Councilor Maria Bucci; attorney John Partridge; state Reps. Anastasia P. Williams, Grace Diaz and Bob D. Phillips; and former state Rep. Joanne Giannini.

