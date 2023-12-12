McKee defends his response to Washington Bridge closure; traffic snarls area

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday defended his handling of closing the Washington Bridge while acknowledging the massive traffic disruptions are “highly inconvenient” for travelers, businesses and others. Traffic came to a halt on the westbound side of one of the busiest bridges in Rhode Island Tuesday less than 24 hours after it…