McKee, health chief see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for state’s COVID response

PROVIDENCE – While calling in 30 more Rhode Island National Guard members to support local hospitals, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and his top public health official said they now see a “light at the end of the tunnel” in the state’s COVID-19 response, as a result of decreased infection rates following the recent omicron surge. McKee said that’s prompting him and others to now reconsider requirements for young athletes to wear face coverings during competition, and also the need for indoor masking rules more broadly beyond a current state mandate that’s set to end on Feb. 14.

McKee, joined by Interim Director of the R.I. Department of Health Dr. James McDonald, held a COVID-19 press conference on Tuesday afternoon, announcing that the additional National Guard members are being sent out to 10 different hospitals to serve in support roles, joining 45 others who were first sent in mid-January to Butler Hospital, a psychiatric health care facility. The emergency care hospitals receiving additional help from the National Guard include Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Kent Hospital, Landmark Medical Center, Miriam Hospital, Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, South County Hospital and Women & Infants Hospital.

McKee said he’s also planning next week to request extensions on the service of a FEMA medical teams sent in January by the federal government to support Rhode Island hospitals amid a major staffing crisis. McKee said he’s requesting a 30-day extension for a federal medical personnel team assisting Rhode Island Hospital, on top of 30 days they were originally set to work there; and the governor said he’s planning to request a two-week extension for the federal medical team providing assistance to Kent Hospital, on top of its original two-week assignment.

In late December, McKee had balked at the idea of getting the R.I. National Guard to support the hospitals, questioning whether it would be a “zero sum game” to take health care providers who volunteer their time to the military division out of their civilian health care jobs. But McKee and R.I. National Guard Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan said they are now using non-medical service members for tasks like act as emergency room waiting room attendants, and provide patient monitoring, screening, in-hospital patient transportation. That allows for civilian health care providers to focus on treating patients, without spending as much time managing “wraparound services.”

- Advertisement -

McKee said he’s now supporting a 60-day extension of his emergency powers that he’s used to enact an indoor masking and proof of vaccination mandate throughout the state, which has been in place since mid-December. Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio and House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi have both said they support renewing the emergency powers through April 15.

“We’re not abusing any rights,” McKee said Tuesday, responding to a question about whether this represents a governmental overreach. “We’re protecting the people of the state of Rhode Island.”

At the same time, McKee said, “We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” with COVID-19 cases down roughly 75% since an omicron-fueled surge that occurred in early January, peaking at 6,772 new infections reported in a single day.

McKee responded to questions about the easing the mask policies enacted by the state requiring youth athletes to wear masks during competition, stating that he’s in talks about ending them ahead of upcoming high school sports playoffs.

“We’re discussing that,” McKee said. “I think we’ll have some information by next week. But that’s a discussion point right now.”

McKee also said he’s speaking to other governors in neighboring states about masking policies more broadly, and whether to bring Rhode Island’s masking requirements to an end.

“We’re looking at what other states are doing,” McKee said. “So, everything is under consideration, but we’re going to do what’s best for the people of the state of Rhode Island, in terms of their health.”

McKee also responded to a question about the search for a permanent director to take on a five-year term leading the R.I. Department of Health, stating that he and others are “progressing on that,” but he mentioned that McDonald has given him “breathing room” to make sure they carefully vet candidates. Speaking of the time frame, McKee mentioned coming up with a candidate to submit to the General Assembly for approval “prior to the end of the year.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.