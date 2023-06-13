McKee issues disaster declaration for Newport’s Cliff Walk

NEWPORT – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday issued a Declaration of Disaster Emergency to address last year’s damage to the Cliff Walk, opening the door to federal funding to rebuild the iconic shoreline destination.

The designation is a necessary step before the R.I. Department of Transportation can apply for federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration through a program that provides funding “for key infrastructure damaged by natural disasters or catastrophic events,” according to a Tuesday news release.

The order directs RIDOT to work with Newport officials to secure $10 million in federal disaster relief funding. The state estimates total repairs could cost up to $13.75 million.

According to city officials, the March 2022 collapse of a 20-foot section of the walk was caused by sea erosion “and exacerbated by severe inclement weather incidents,” according to the statement. A portion of the Cliff Walk has remained closed indefinitely.

“Newport’s Cliff Walk is one of Rhode Island’s top attractions, drawing over a million visitors per year. The collapse and the partial closure could cause significant harm to Newport tourism, a top driver of the local economy,” said McKee, adding that the damage is a threat to public safety.

Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong said he “immediately began seeking help to fix the Cliff Walk” after his election to a first-term last year.

“Restoring this iconic American vista for future generations to enjoy will require local, state and federal partnership that the governor is opening a pathway to with this declaration,” he said.

After hurricane Sandy hit the coast in 2012, Rhode Island’s U.S. Senate delegation secured $5.13 million in federal funding to make repairs to the Cliff Walk. Additional state and federal funding financed improvements and repairs to portions of the Cliff Walk “battered by erosion, waves, storms and tidal surges,” according to the release.

But more dollars will be needed to restore the historic site.

“The federal government should do its part to ensure the safety and sustainability of this national treasure,” said U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. “I believe RIDOT should make these repairs a priority and make wise use of available federal funds and resources to advance the project and keep the Cliff Walk safe and accessible for all.”

Reed and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., submitted a $5 million earmark request to the Senate Appropriations Committee earlier this year “for engineering design and planning services for repairs and resiliency enhancements at the Cliff Walk,” according to the release. The earmark still requires congressional approval and President Joe Biden’s signature.

