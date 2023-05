Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

A testy dispute between Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has spilled into the open in recent months, but some observers say it’s not unusual for tensions to develop between top elected officials – even from the same political party – and shouldn’t have any lasting effects on the government’s operation.…