McKee nominates Bally’s executive for R.I. Commerce board

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

At this time, due to space capacity, only winners can purchase tickets and there is a 1 table limit. If you would like to be added to a wait list to purchase a 2nd table, email events@pbn.com

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Wednesday announced his nomination of Bally’s Corp. executive Tracey Wiley to serve on the R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors. Assuming a permanent role with the casino and gaming operator in 2022 as its executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Wiley has been active in the private,

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Wednesday announced his nomination of Bally’s Corp. executive Tracey Wiley to serve on the R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors.

Assuming a permanent role with the casino and gaming operator in 2022 as its executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Wiley has been active in the private, public and nonprofits sectors and was recently appointed to serve on the Governor’s Workforce Board.

Bringing “a track record of business acumen and experience that speaks for itself,” McKee, who also chairs the Commerce Corp. board, called Wiley a “champion of small businesses.”

“I look forward to working with her to make our state a more prosperous place for residents, workers and our economy,” he said in a press release.

It was unclear if Wiley’s experience in DEI initiatives played a part in McKee's choice. Requests for comment sent to McKee's office were not immediately returned.

A graduate of Old Dominion University, Wiley previously served as the director of the department of small business and supplier diversity for the state of Virginia and is founder and CEO of Rainmaker Industries Group LLC., which works to “elevate communities of color and create access to models that build generational wealth for a diverse people,” McKee said in a press release.

In a statement, Wiley championed the importance of entrepreneurship and Rhode Island's cultural and intellectual diversity and said she is “committed to championing the spirit of inclusivity and collaboration, as we forge a future of shared prosperity.”

“Both our small and large businesses, drawn from all corners of our communities, stand as a testament to this, acting together as the driving force behind economic strength and continued growth,” she said.

The nomination now heads to the R.I. Senate.