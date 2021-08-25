McKee requests AG investigation into top aide’s wetlands application

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee asked R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Wednesday to conduct an independent investigation into a wetlands application filed with the R.I. Department of Environmental Management by his chief of staff Tony Silva.

The governor’s office issued a statement saying that McKee has directed all departments, including but not limited to DEM, to fully cooperate with the attorney general’s office and the R.I. State Police, who will act as the investigative agency in coordination with the attorney general.

The statement said that McKee requested the investigation out of an abundance of caution to provide full transparency and reassurance to the public and to ensure all information related to the application is brought forward.

Silva has been under fire for meeting with Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter on March 31 to discuss the parcel’s development, which is located at 45 Canning St., which is in a flood zone. The wetlands application was filed with DEM on behalf of Silva, who sold the property to his son in July.

In mid-August, amid local opposition to the project, and public scrutiny, Silva’s son said he would be donating the property to the town.

McKee was peppered with reporters’ questions during his press briefing on Tuesday, when he offered no criticism of Silva, and said that he spoke with DEM Director, Terrence Gray, who said there was “no undue influence” regarding Silva’s wetlands application.

McKee also dismissed the notion that Silva, serving as his chief of staff, tried to exert influence on Cumberland’s mayor, asserting that as mayor of the town he took similar meetings with state officials.

“I don’t think it’s inappropriate to have a discussion with a local mayor,” he said Tuesday. “I don’t have any concern with that. That conversation is natural, and a mayor will take those calls.”

When asked if the mayor had expressed concerns about the nature of the meeting, McKee deflected, saying that the mayor should be asked how he felt about the discussion.

The mayor told WPRI-TV CBS 12 news after the meeting that: “I expressed concern to the governor about the meeting.”

Alana O’Hare, spokesperson for the governor’s office, said that, “At this time Tony [Silva] has no plans to take time off.”

Update:Adds paragraph 11 with comment from the governor’s office.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.