McKee, RIPTA announce proposed framework to ‘right-size’ troubled agency

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Public Transit Authority CEO Christopher Durand announced a reworked proposal to get a handle on the agency's $10 million operating deficit, including a one-time infusion of $3 million in state funds and reductions to the frequency of more than 40 "lower-ridership" routes. On Aug. 7, the RIPTA board of directors tabled a vote on a deficit reduction plan after McKee requested it be redrafted, citing his "duty to every taxpayer footing the bill." Now, in a joint letter sent Monday to the agency’s board ahead of the Aug. 28 meeting, McKee and Durand are proposing new reforms they called “a responsible path forward," avoiding driver layoffs and aligning with findings from a recently completed efficiency study that showed some routes are costing as much as $80 per passenger trip. "We recognize that these trends have created a difficult position for the Authority. Our new budget framework is designed to begin realigning the Authority with available resources," McKee and Durand said in the letter. The draft proposal relies on increasing advertising revenues and federal reimbursements by $2.5 million; elimination or reassignment of administrative positions through "and a multiyear plan to increase fares, which have not been raised in 15 years despite ridership falling 25% over the past decade. Facing a projected $32.6 million budget deficit this fiscal year, the agency had been contemplating cuts to more than 60 routes.. According to the administration, the $3 million "advance" from the state will be taken from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program and eventually replaced with a reallocation from RIPTA’s capital budget.