McKee signs $15.2B fiscal 2027 state budget

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PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Friday signed the state’s $15.2 billion fiscal year 2027 budget that begins July 1. Joined by General Assembly leaders at the nonprofit Children’s Friend headquarters, McKee said the budget is continuing “investments that support good-paying jobs and economic growth.” “My commitment has been to keep people working in good

In a statement Blazejewski said the office was "critical to ensuring that the state is spending each and every dollar as efficiently and effectively as possible."

“Every administration, regardless of party, benefits from independent oversight," he said. "That is exactly what Rhode Island needs right now.”

Added over $24 million above McKee’s proposal to fully fund direct state education aid to K-12 schools

A ballot question for $275 million in borrowing, including $165 million for a new Integrated Health Building at URI; $50 million for renovations to the Adams Library at Rhode Island College; and $60 million for the Workforce Innovation Center at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Warwick campus

Extension of the Hope Scholarship for an additional three years

Adding a new refundable child tax credit of $330 per child

Total green bond ballot question of $55 million

$22 million to expand access to health insurance through Health Source RI

$1.6 million for the Newport Hospital Birthing Center

$5 million for startup costs for the proposed new medical school at the University of Rhode Island