McKee signs $15.2B fiscal 2027 state budget

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GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE on Friday signed the state’s $15.2 billion fiscal 2027 budget. /PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS SCREENSHOT

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Friday signed the state’s $15.2 billion fiscal year 2027 budget that begins July 1. Joined by General Assembly leaders at the nonprofit Children’s Friend headquarters, McKee said the budget is continuing “investments that support good-paying jobs and economic growth.” “My commitment has been to keep people working in good

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