PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Monday signed into law an increase of the state’s minimum wage to $17 over the next two years. The legislation, approved by both the House and Senate in June, raises the state’s minimum wage from the current $15 per hour to $16 per hour on Jan. 1 and

The legislation, approved by both the House and Senate in June, raises the state’s minimum wage from the current $15 per hour to $16 per hour on Jan. 1 and to $17 in 2027.

The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

“Hard work should be met with fair pay. By raising the minimum wage over the next two years, we are sending a clear message that our commitment to hardworking Rhode Islanders has never been stronger,” McKee said.

In 2021, McKee signed legislation to raise the minimum wage from $11.50 to $15 over four years.

An estimated 50,000 Rhode Islanders are currently earning minimum wage, according to the governor’s office.

“Increasing the minimum wage ensures tens of thousands of working Rhode Islanders will earn enough money from their labor to not only get by, but enjoy all that our state has to offer,” said

Patrick Crowley, president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO. “Increasing the minimum wage also benefits the entire Rhode Island economy because workers spend their wages in the daily economy, increasing demand, which leads to job growth. A strong economy starts with a well-compensated workforce.”