McKee signs into law phased $15 minimum wage

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday signed into law an increase in the state minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next four years

The increase will occur incrementally, rising from $11.50 to $12.25 on January 1, 2022, to $13 in 2023, $14 in 2024 and $15 in 2025.

“Raising the minimum wage will benefit thousands of working Rhode Islanders and families across our state,” said McKee in a statement. “This boost in wages will go back into our local economy, supporting small businesses and our communities. I commend [Rep. David A.] Bennett, D-Warwick, [Sen. Ana B.] Quezada, [D-Providence], and all the advocates who worked hard to get this bill across the finish line. This is an important step in the effort to help lift Rhode Island families out of poverty and support many of our essential workers who put themselves at risk to keep our state running during the pandemic.”

The increase is expected to raise wages for roughly 70,000 workers in 2022 and 140,000 workers by 2025, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. The increase will also keep the state’s minimum wage in line with neighbors Massachusetts and Connecticut.

However, some believe the move will end up costing the state jobs, or lead to a rollback in hours for employees. Some businesses in the state opposed the increase on the grounds that it comes too soon after the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.