McKee to reaffirm commitment to housing, education in State of the State address

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday will give his State of the State address before the General Assembly in the House chamber at the Statehouse, the annual speech outlining his administration's policy priorities for the 2025 fiscal year.

In a video address released Tuesday morning, McKee focused on previous and ongoing investments in housing, renewable energy, infrastructure, education and the life sciences as well as touting the state's historically low unemployment rate.

There were no specific details yet available on his 2025 budget proposal-set to be released Jan. 18, according to spokesperson Olivia DaRocha. But a

mong the investments cited during the two-minute video was the 421 miles of local road construction from the R.I. Department of Transportation's Municipal Road Fund Program, expansion of direct flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, public school building construction, and McKee's goal of Rhode Island K-12 students reaching Massachusetts-level test scores by 2030.

McKee said the state has also made investments in education, including the "Learn365RI" plan and the Cybersecurity Institute launched in 2023 at Rhode Island College, headed by former U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin.

There have been allocations toward the "modernization" of the Port of Galilee, and funds toward the construction of the Tidewater Stadium in Pawtucket.

On housing, McKee said the $250 million housing bond has led to 1,600 new units currently “in the pipeline with more on the way."

And more than 1,500 people have benefited through a federally funded homeowner assistance program.

As previously reported, R.I. Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor is seeking an additional $100 million affordable-housing bond this year.

State spending surged post-pandemic, according to the R.I. Public Expenditure Council, reflecting the record $14 billion fiscal 2024 budget, a 46% increase over fiscal 2019. Federal sources jumped from $3.2 billion to $5.64 billion over the same time. And state expenditures grew 37%.

During a September interview with Providence Business News, McKee said he wants to raise personal wealth and income levels for Rhode Island residents and might still seek “some level of tax reduction” that would be feasible while maintaining a balanced budget.

The State of the State is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Capitol TV website and on McKee’s Facebook page.

Many of the programs McKee celebrated were fully or partially funded by federal pandemic relief funds that led to historically rare budget surpluses in recent cycles.