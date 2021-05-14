McKee to drop mask mandate for vaccinated adults, will lift business restrictions a week early

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Friday from the Statehouse steps that beginning on May 18, fully vaccinated adults will no longer need to wear a mask while indoors in Rhode Island.

McKee also noted that COVID-19 business restrictions will be lifted on May 21, a week earlier than originally planned. Those restrictions include such things as the lifting of the limit on business capacity and social gatherings.

“So we reset Rhode Island at 100% capacity beginning May 21,” said McKee. “One hundred percent capacity in our retail stores, 100% capacity in our gyms, 100% capacity in our offices, and no limits to social gatherings.”

Both of the governor’s actions are being made in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Advertisement -

“We’re in a safe spot,” said McKee, noting that people will have to conduct themselves “in a way that is responsible.”

The governor called it a “greenlight” for fully vaccinated people, while not providing information about how it will be enforced.

The announcement comes due to positive indicators in the battle against COVID-19 in the state. Rhode Island surpassed 600,000 people who have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, with nearly 489,000 of those people now considered fully vaccinated.

The R.I. Department of Health reported 139 new cases on Friday, with a 1.2% daily positivity rate, and under 100 people hospitalized with the disease. The state’s death toll has reached 2,700 to date, with two deaths reported on Thursday.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com.