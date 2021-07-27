McKee urges Rhode Islanders to get vaccinated

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE - Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday urged Rhode Islanders to get vaccinated, repeating the refrain several times during his weekly press conference. However, the governor said he does not feel it's the time to respond to an uptick in infections with policy changes. McKee said about 250,000 Rhode Islanders remain unvaccinated, while the…