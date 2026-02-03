McKee’s approval rating climbs in latest Morning Consult poll

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PROVIDENCE – The most recent Morning Consult poll released Tuesday shows Gov. Daniel J. McKee's approval rating climbing to 49%, a significant improvement from his last-in-the-nation rating in the previous quarter. The poll shows McKee's disapproval rate at 36%, according to Morning Consult, which uses a three-month average of online responses to its daily survey of registered voters. The latest results tracked responses from September to December 2025.

daily survey of registered voters. The latest results tracked responses from September to December 2025.

The Morning Consult poll results are a sharp improvement from a November 2025 survey of 711 residents conducted by the University of New Hampshire that found 29% of likely Democratic primary voters would vote for gubernatorial candidate and former CVS Health Corp. executive Helena Foulkes, while 11% would vote for McKee.

The latest poll results are also an improvement from the previous Morning Consult quarterly survey, when McKee had the lowest approval rating of any U.S. governor between July and September 2025 at 40%. He now rates middle of the pack nationally but

still has the lowest approval rating of all New England governors in the most recent survey.

In a press release touting the results, McKee's campaign said it has raised close to $1 million in the current election cycle, outpacing those from his previous campaign during the same period.

And a fundraiser last week netted more than $150,000, which the campaign says is “a sign of continued energy and confidence in the Governor’s record and vision.”

"Rhode Islanders are responding to Gov. McKee’s steady leadership and his relentless focus on lowering costs, protecting Rhode Islanders, and standing up to Donald Trump’s reckless administration," said Christina Freundlich, spokesperson for the McKee campaign.

The most popular governor is Vt. Gov. Phil Scott, who once again has the highest approval rating in the country at 74%, followed by Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont, who has the 4

th-

highest approval rating (63%). Rounding out New England's rankings is

Mass. Gov. Maura Healey (62%); New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte (56%); and Maine Gov. Janet Mills (51%).

