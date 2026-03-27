McKee’s pick for R.I. Public Utilities Commission baffles policy experts

Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s nominee to the influential R.I. Public Utilities Commission has a resume featuring top roles at Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies.

But Donna Sams’ impressive business background does not feature any experience in energy policy, law or science, making McKee’s Wednesday announcement to the $140,000-a-year position a puzzling choice to energy policy watchdogs.

“Very few things touch every aspect of society as much as what the PUC has to do,” said Larry Chretien, executive director for Green Energy Consumers Alliance. “It’s an obligation of the governor to put forward people who have an energy background.”

Especially because Sams is intended to replace Commissioner Abigail Anthony, whose educational and professional expertise in energy policy has earned regional acclaim and national attention. Anthony earned a doctorate in environmental and natural resource economics from the University of Rhode Island and worked as the Rhode Island director for Acadia Center, leading grid modernization and utility reform, before she was appointed to the commission by then-Gov. Gina Raimondo in 2017.

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Anthony’s six-year term expired in 2023, but she has continued to serve on the three-member panel, as permitted by state law, because a replacement has not been named until now. She could also seek reappointment.

Anthony declined to comment.

Olivia DaRocha, a spokesperson for McKee’s office, did not answer when asked if Anthony expressed interest in being reappointed. But DaRocha confirmed that Anthony did not submit a resignation letter.

“The law grants the Governor the discretion to appoint a new commissioner, and that appointment has now been made,” DaRocha said in an email.

Regarding Sams’ lack of technical expertise, DaRocha offered the following explanation:

“Donna Sams brings a strong track record of leadership, strategy, and public service that will allow her to step into this role effectively. She has a proven ability to learn quickly, work with experts, and make thoughtful decisions.The Governor’s goal was to appoint someone with strong judgment, a collaborative spirit, and a commitment to serving Rhode Islanders and making energy more affordable.”

Sams, like McKee a Cumberland resident, has served on the board of directors for R.I. Commerce Corp. since 2015. McKee as governor chairs the board.

Chretien said he did not know Sams personally nor was he familiar with her background. But he remained concerned about her lack of topical knowledge at a time when soaring energy costs and state decarbonization mandates hang in the balance.

“Of all the times in the world of energy, you’d really want to make sure you got this one right,” Chretien said. “We have an energy crisis, for various reasons, including a war. We don’t have time to bring even a very bright person up on the learning curve.”

The other appointed panel members possess relevant experience.

Chairman Ron Gerwatowski, also a Raimondo appointee, was a regulatory lawyer with three decades of experience working for utility and energy companies. Karen Bradbury, appointed by McKee in 2025, previously served as the legislation and programs administrator for the state Office of Energy Resources, among other positions in federal and state government.

“They’re people who have qualifications that make sense,” Chretien said.

Darrèll Brown, vice president for the Conservation Law Foundation, underscored the importance of the utilities panel in shaping the state’s energy future, and its cost to ratepayers.

“Their decisions shape not only the cost of electricity, gas, cable, and water, but whether we move toward cleaner, more affordable energy,” Brown said in an emailed response. “When working-class families are spending close to 20 percent of their income on energy, the agency’s commissioners must prioritize affordability and building a cleaner, more sustainable future for all Rhode Islanders.”

McKee has also sought to tackle the affordability crisis facing Rhode Island ratepayers, including a divisive proposal in his fiscal 2027 budget plan to lower monthly energy bills by rolling back state renewable and energy efficiency programs.

“Lowering energy prices is one of my top priorities,” McKee said in a statement. “I know that Donna Sams shares this commitment to providing relief to Rhode Islanders who need it now more than ever. Donna’s leadership and experience will make her an invaluable asset to the Commission, and I look forward to working with her.”

Sams, who has worked in executive leadership positions for more than three decades, most recently served as a partner and senior consultant for Spencer Consulting Group. Her career includes leadership roles with CVS Caremark, the pharmacy benefits arm of the Woonsocket-based health care giant; Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield; and Sybase Inc. before it was acquired by SAP.

“I have always felt that wherever I was living and working, I also needed to do what I could to contribute,” Sams, a Cumberland resident, said in a statement. “I have consistently done that and been privileged to work with great people to do good in this State. During these times, there is so much more to do, and I am honored to be considered for this role, which will give me the opportunity to do more to positively impact the lives of the families in Rhode Island.”

Sams serves on the advisory board for Skills for Rhode Island’s Future and the board of trustees for Sophia Academy, according to her resume.

Sams has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Clark University in Worcester, and a master’s degree in human services from Amridge University in Alabama.

The Senate has not yet scheduled a confirmation hearing on Sams’ nomination.

Nancy Lavin is a senior staff writer for the Rhode Island Current.