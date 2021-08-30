McKee’s top aide Silva steps down amid development controversy

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s chief of staff Tony Silva has resigned amid questions over whether he attempted to use his political influence in a real estate development in Cumberland.

The governor’s office announced Silva’s departure Monday morning.

Silva has been at the center of the controversial real estate project in Cumberland, where he also was serving as the town’s part-time and salaried deputy director of emergency management. He is a Cumberland resident and had once served as the town’s police chief.

The property, 45 Canning St., a parcel his family owns, was issued a wetlands alteration permit by the R.I. Department of Environmental Management in July, after the agency had previously denied the approval.

Silva also met with Cumberland’s Mayor Jeff Mutter to discuss the property, raising concerns from the mayor.

Cumberland officials filed a legal complaint in R.I. Superior Court on July 29, seeking an injunction to block DEM’s approval of an alteration permit that would allow Silva and his family to develop the 5,600-square-foot wetlands property. Neighboring residents had voiced concerns that the development of the property would disturb the flood-prone area.

In mid-August, amid local opposition to the project and public scrutiny, Silva’s son, who had purchased the property, said he would be withdrawing the proposal and donating the property to the town.

McKee said during his weekly press briefing last week that DEM Director Terrence Gray had told him that there was “no undue influence” concerning Silva’s application and that his top aide’s conduct did not cause him concern. Shortly thereafter, McKee requested a full investigation into Silva and his application concerning the Cumberland wetlands property.

“Tony and I reached a mutual agreement that it is in the best interest of the administration for him to retire from state government effective immediately,” McKee said via a statement issued on Monday.

“I thank Tony for his many years of public service, as well as his accomplishments and leadership as Cumberland police chief, Cumberland deputy emergency management director, director of the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy, Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles Administrator and my chief of staff as lieutenant governor and governor,” McKee said. “Right now, his situation is a distraction from the critical work we have ahead. I appreciate that Tony understands the need to remove the distraction to ensure we can continue serving Rhode Islanders effectively.”

The R.I. Office of the Attorney General said Monday that its investigation into Silva and the proposed development in Cumberland, conducted in partnership with the R.I. State Police, is still ongoing.

“Today’s announcement has no impact on the investigation,” said Kristy dosReis, spokesperson for the attorney general’s office.

McKee said that Senior Deputy Chief of Staff Antonio Afonso, Jr. will assume the role of chief of staff beginning Monday.

Update: Adds paragraphs 11 and 12 with information from the R.I. Office of the Attorney General.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer.