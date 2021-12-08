McLaughlin to step down as Brown’s faculty dean in June

PROVIDENCE – Kevin McLaughlin, Brown University’s dean of the faculty, will step down from his role on June 30 and will complete a sabbatical before returning to the faculty as a professor of English, comparative literature and German studies.

McLaughlin served as the faculty dean at the Ivy League university for 11 years. The university said McLaughlin helped grow and diversify the faculty to enhance the departments’ academic strengths across campus.

The amount of faculty at Brown grew during McLaughlin’s tenure from 517 to 609, Brown said, which was the largest expansion of the faculty ranks in the university’s history. Additionally, the number of faculty members from historically underrepresented groups increased by more than 130%.

Brown also said that McLaughlin played a vital role in enhancing and launching multiple academic entities at the university. Among them are the Cogut Institute for the Humanities, the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America, and the Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice.

“Each of these centers has had a significant impact at Brown and in an international context, where Brown is a recognized leader,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “I have been very fortunate to have been able to collaborate with outstanding colleagues to build an environment for innovative interdisciplinary research and education.”

