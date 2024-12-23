Meals on Wheels of R.I. launches partnership with DoorDash

PROVIDENCE – Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island and DoorDash recently announced a new partnership to address food insecurity in which DoorDash will provide more than $17,000.

The funds come from DoorDash’s Community Credits program, which offers gift cards that can be used by organizations to provide meals and other items to people in their communities.

“No one should ever have to go hungry or worry where their next meal is coming from, especially during the holiday season,” said Amy Garofalo, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island external affairs and mission advancement director. “That’s why we’re proud to announce our new partnership with DoorDash to better serve members of the Rhode Island community and ensure those experiencing food insecurity have access to meals they need. This partnership enhances our Home-Delivered Meal Program by providing direct access to additional resources and essentials for families who need it the most.”

The funding will help Meals on Wheels of R.I. further its work, including special partnerships for clients such as pregnant and postpartum women, as well as those managing HIV and AIDs.

- Advertisement -

“This expanded partnership with Meals On Wheels of Rhode Island underscores DoorDash’s commitment to broaden food access. Community Credits are one way to help ensure groceries and essential items reach people experiencing food insecurity or have other urgent needs,” said Daniela Michanie, DoorDash manager of public affairs in New England. “We’re proud to be working alongside Meals On Wheels of Rhode Island, a trusted partner with years of experience supporting communities across the Ocean State, to help them fulfill their mission and support local community members.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.