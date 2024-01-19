Meals on Wheels of RI Welcomes Amy Garofalo to Leadership Team

Meals on Wheels of RI (MOWRI) is pleased to announce that Amy Garofalo has joined the team as External Affairs & Mission Advancement Director. Garofalo brings 20 years of expertise and experience in communications, marketing, sales, and customer support to the organization. Most recently, she held the role of Director of Sales and Marketing at AutoRaptor CRM. As the External Affairs & Mission Advancement Director, Garofalo will drive the organization’s fundraising efforts and communications strategy in alignment with the goals in MOWRI’s 2025 Strategic Plan. Under her leadership, MOWRI is committed to leveraging technology and strengthening donor stewardship.