Mechanics Cooperative Bank Choice Checking earns national certification

TAUNTON – The national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund on April 7 certified Mechanics Cooperative Bank’s BankOn Choice Checking as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards.

The national safe account standards, co-created by consumer advocates, national nonprofit organizations, civic leaders and other financial institutions, designate both core and strongly recommended features that ensure low cost, high functionality and consumer safety.

“The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund is delighted to award its national Bank On account certification to Mechanics Cooperative Bank’s BankOn Choice Checking,” said Jonathan Mintz, CEO and president of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. “BankOn Choice Checking offers south coast Massachusetts residents who are looking to improve their finances a safe, affordable and truly useful mainstream banking product to access and manage their money.”

Key features of the BankOn Choice Checking include no monthly service fee, no overdraft or nonsufficient funds fees, the ability to pay bills and make purchases, and federal deposit insurance. It is available at all Mechanics Cooperative Bank locations in Massachusetts.

“We are proud to offer this nationally recognized account to our customers and to the communities we serve,” said CEO and President Joseph T. Baptista Jr. “As a community bank, our #LetsKeepitLocal philosophy is about representing the people in our community and finding ways to support them. This new account is a testament to that commitment, and we are excited to provide affordable banking options to those who may have been previously underserved.”