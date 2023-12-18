Median home sale prices in Bristol County, Mass., up 10.9% in November

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., rose to $480,000 in November, a 10.9% jump over the same month last year, The Warren Group said Monday. The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $579,140 in November, an 8.4% increase from one year prior and…