Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced shortly.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., rose to $505,000 in May, a 12.2% jump over the same month last year, The Warren Group said Tuesday. The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $636,000 in May, a 7.9% increase from one year prior and

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., rose to $505,000 in May, a 12.2% jump over the same month last year, The Warren Group said Tuesday.

The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $636,000 in May, a 7.9% increase from one year prior and an all-time high for the month.

There were 3,997 single-family home sales in Massachusetts last month, an increase from 3,616 in May 2023.

"Massachusetts single-family home sales surged by 7.5% year over year in May, marking the second consecutive month of increases,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “Remarkably, during the same period, the median sale price climbed almost 8% to reach an all-time high of $636,000. Typically, increased sales would temper price growth, but the pent-up demand from homebuyers is redefining market dynamics."

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 57 in May, a 14.9% decrease from 67 in May 2023. Sale prices for a condo in the area decreased 7.6% year over year to $339,000.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $550,000, a 4.6% increase year over year and a new all-time high for March. Across the commonwealth, there were 1,922 condominiums sold in May 2024, compared to 1,843 in May 2023 – a 7.9% increase.