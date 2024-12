Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., dipped to $476,000 in November, a 0.8% decline over the same month last year, The Warren Group said Tuesday. The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $600,000 in November, a 3.4% increase from one year prior and

PROVIDENCE – The median price of single-family homes sold in Bristol County, Mass., dipped to $476,000 in November, a 0.8% decline over the same month last year, The Warren Group said Tuesday.

The median price of a single-family home in all of Massachusetts was $600,000 in November, a 3.4% increase from one year prior and an all-time high for the month.

"The Massachusetts single-family housing market continues to demonstrate strong demand, with the median sale price hitting $600,000 in November – a record for the month and the eighth consecutive month at or above this threshold,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group. “This marks a 3.4% year-over-year increase, a smaller increase than we’ve seen in the past, but still an increase. Recent data suggests that mortgage rates are likely to remain relatively high, perpetuating the issue of potential sellers with lower interest rates reluctant to enter the market, contributing to the state’s supply issue.”

In Bristol County, there were 299 single-family homes sold in November, up 16.4% from November 2023, according to The Warren Group.

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 63 in November, up 3.3% from 61 in November 2023. Sale prices for a condo in the area increased 4.4% year over year to $355,000.

The median price for a condo for the entire state was $511,955, a 2.4% increase year over year and an all-time high for the month. Across the commonwealth, there were 1,449 condominiums sold in November, compared with 1,487 in November 2023 – a 2.6% decrease.

“The Massachusetts condo market set a new record in November, with the median price reaching $511,955,” Norton said. “Much like the single-family market, price growth is slowing significantly. This trend reflects the impact of elevated interest rates, which are tempering the pace of increases even as prices continue to edge upward."