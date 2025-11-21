Meet the Makers: An ice factory that refuses to melt away

(Editor’s note: This is the 39th installment in a monthly series highlighting some of the region’s unsung manufacturers that make products essential to the economy and, in many cases, our way of life. See previous installments here.
On an early November day, most activity at East Bay Ice Co. is confined to the brick building on South Broadway in East Providence.
Demand for the company’s main product, of course, rises and falls with the outdoor temperature – the ice manufacturer does 80% of its business between Memorial Day and Labor Day, says Robert Swift, company president and fourth-generation owner.
The busy season may have ended two months ago, but the lull isn’t so apparent inside the building, where Swift and his team of seven employees continue to produce hundreds of tons of ice per day – a mix of bagged cubes, 300-pound blocks and ice luges, complete with a channel down which chilled beverages can be poured.
It’s the massive blocks of ice that make the business so unique, Swift says. East Bay Ice is a relatively small operation within the broader industry, but it is also something of a novelty in its offerings.
“We’re one of about four or five ‘block’ plants left in the country,” Swift said. “I own one, and my brother owns one 30 miles from here” at Crystal Ice Co. in New Bedford, an extension of the original family business that Swift’s grandfather launched in 1958. Swift’s father purchased East Bay Ice in 1978.
But the 18,000-square-foot East Providence site has functioned as an ice manufacturing facility since 1928, and has the machinery to prove it.
“A lot of people think when you’re in the ice business that you have a bunch of ice cube trays in the freezer,” Swift said. Those who get a look inside the building are “completely blown away at how big the block ice is.”
The actual making of the ice is also impressive. It’s been done basically the same way for nearly a century.
Inside the building, water flows under the flooring, with ammonia used as a refrigerant in a “chiller.” Brine water circulates through the chiller – the original chiller operated for 90 years before being replaced in 2020. The cooled brine water, which has a lower freezing point than regular water, then surrounds large cells containing water that will turn to ice before it’s broken into cubes or blocks.
One machine unloads an avalanche of ice cubes every 20 minutes, amounting to about 60 tons per day. Overnight, the machinery fills the building’s 85-ton holding room, which stays at a chilly 25 degrees Fahrenheit. While the rest of the facility stays at room temperature, workers store the ice quickly enough that it doesn’t melt.
“When you palletize ice, even if you’re doing it in the summer, you’re doing it in six minutes,” Swift said. “It’s going right in the storage.”
During warm weather, the ice flies out of storage as well.
“In the summertime, it goes very quickly,” said Swift, noting that few other local ice companies can produce as much as East Bay Ice. “We load trailerloads, mostly wholesale, so 53-foot trailers come in and load them up.”
Restaurant and bar owners and the general public also frequent the self-service bay, which is particularly popular among fishermen in the morning.
During the warmest months of the year, the business easily sells 45,000 bags of ice each day.
And customers who purchase ice blocks typically need a lot at once and are willing to pay the premium.
“When people want trailer loads of block ice, which is like 136 very big blocks, they call me and my brother,” Swift said. “And most of the time, the transportation is so far away [that] to bring it is more than the actual product. But if you can’t get it anywhere else and they need it, they’ll buy it.”
The sale of ice blocks is about 20% to 30% of the business.
Wholesale customers commonly include produce companies, ice vendors and concrete companies, which rely on ice to keep cement from hardening too quickly. That’s why, in the 1990s, East Bay Ice supplied a steady stream of blocks to construction contractors at Boston’s massive, multibillion-dollar Central Artery/Tunnel Project.
“Every summer, they would take four or five trailerloads of block ice,” Swift recalled. “Every day for 10 years, they were pulling out of this place.”
Ice block producers weren’t always so uncommon. In the late 1920s and 1930s, block ice plants experienced a boom because many homes used an ice box to keep their food cool. But with improved refrigeration technology, few companies maintained them, and over the decades, most degraded into disrepair.
Today, “a lot of people we talk to [in the industry] can’t believe we still have that,” Swift said of East Bay Ice’s original equipment.
Keeping the machinery going is far from effortless, Swift says. And it’s expensive. But the rarity makes it worth it, he says. East Bay Ice ships 300-pound blocks of ice to customers ranging from New Hampshire to Georgia, and the client list includes big-name brands such as Purina PetCare.
Day-to-day operations at the manufacturing plant are now second nature for Swift, who has worked full time for the family business for 44 years. Swift and his brother purchased Crystal Ice Co. from their grandfather in 1988, and Swift took over the East Providence business in 2002.
Over the years, the business has adjusted to increasingly stringent environmental and health regulations, Swift says, including strict Environmental Protection Agency standards for ammonia usage. It’s a stark difference from the work done by his grandfather and great-grandfather, which involved harvesting ice from local ponds in the winter.
“Everybody thinks it’s just frozen water,” Swift said. “It isn’t.”