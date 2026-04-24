Meet the Makers: Copper shop revives Gilded Age craft for modern kitchens

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A REVIVAL STORY: Jim ­Hamann reregistered the brand Duparquet in 2008. The name dates back to the 1850s when Duparquet, Huot & Moneuse Co. was a leading manufacturer of commercial ranges and copper cookware. Hamann’s company makes new cookware and restores old cookware, too.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO 
A REVIVAL STORY: Jim ­Hamann reregistered the brand Duparquet in 2008. The name dates back to the 1850s when Duparquet, Huot & Moneuse Co. was a leading manufacturer of commercial ranges and copper cookware. Hamann’s company makes new cookware and restores old cookware, too.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO 

(Editor’s note: This is the 44th installment in a monthly series highlighting some of the region’s ­unsung manufacturers that make products essential to the economy and, in many cases, our way of life. See previous installments here.) Inside a modest 3,000-square-foot workshop in East Greenwich, copper shavings glimmer under the lights like scattered pennies, while the

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