Merchant named CEO of Taco

PROVIDENCE – Cheryl Merchant has been appointed CEO of the Taco Family of Companies, owner and Executive Chairman John Hazen White Jr. announced on Monday.

“During her time at Taco, Cheryl has proven herself a capable and talented leader,” said White in a statement. “I feel confident that our company will continue to move in a positive direction under her leadership. This promotion demonstrates the full confidence and trust that the White family has in her.”

Merchant has been serving as Taco’s president of global operations since she joined the company at the start of 2019. Prior to joining Taco, Merchant was president and CEO of Hope Global Industries for 19 years.

“I will remain actively involved in the company,” White said. “This executive transition will allow me to focus on global growth of the company, as well as continue to nurture and strengthen the crucial relationships we have with our employees, reps, suppliers, customers and the communities where we work.”

