MGB Machine building in Bristol, equipment sells for $350K

BRISTOL – A 3,000-square-foot, freestanding steel building in Bristol, which was the home of a former machine shop, recently sold for $350,000, according to public records.

The New Bedford-based Coastal Commercial Real Estate said it negotiated the sale of 60 Magnolia St., which was the longtime home of MGB Machine Inc.

The manufacturing building was sold by MGB owner Manuel Botelho, along with all the company’s equipment that was left inside, according to a copy of the warranty deed. It was bought by Magnolia Realty LLC, the deed stated.

“All equipment, fixtures, materials and furniture in the building were included in the sale,” said Coastal Commercial Real Estate in an announcement about the property sale.

The building, constructed in 1988, is located on a 1.8-acre plot of land. The commercial property was last valued in 2021 by Bristol tax assessors as being worth $229,400.

The property features two overhead heating units, hanging from the 14-foot-tall ceilings. There’s also a 10-by-12-foot loading dock in front of the building, with a large side door “for the convenience of moving equipment in and out,” Coastal Commercial Real Estate said. A main entrance opens up to two offices and two restrooms.

The building is located close to downtown Bristol, near Routes 24, 114 and 136. The property is near residential properties, but it also neighbors several industrial businesses, including Contente’s Precision Auto, B&G Auto Detailing, Gilberts Auto Services, and Empire Bottling Works.

