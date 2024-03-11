Millions wagered in first days since iGaming launch in R.I.

By
-
THE RHODE ISLAND iGaming platform had 1,575 accounts registered in the first days of operation and took $2.6 million in wagers, the R.I. Lottery reported. / COURTESY BALLY'S CORP.

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp.’s Rhode Island iGaming platform had 1,575 account registrations in the first three days of operation and took $2.6 million in wagers, according to the R.I. Lottery.  Launched March 5, account holders 21 years old and older within state borders can now play about 170 slot games and table games through a

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display