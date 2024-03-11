Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp.’s Rhode Island iGaming platform had 1,575 account registrations in the first three days of operation and took $2.6 million in wagers, according to the R.I. Lottery. Launched March 5, account holders 21 years old and older within state borders can now play about 170 slot games and table games through a

Millions wagered in first days since iGaming launch in R.I.

Paul Grimaldi, lottery spokesperson, said more-updated

revenue numbers will be provided at the joint lottery committee meeting scheduled for March 18, where Director Mark Furcolo “will likely address the reporting mechanics for iGaming at the meeting so that committee members know what to expect with the gambling program.”

Nearly 62% of the slot revenue and 15% of the table game revenue will go to the state, which Bally’s estimates could be $210 million over five years. A separate state-backed study by Christiansen Capital Advisors LLC estimated $162 million for the same period.

At a revenue estimating conference in November, state officials reported that iGaming would bring in $4.9 million between March 1 and June 30, then another $25.1 million in fiscal year 2025.

On March 8, gaming platform provider White Hat Studios announced its partnership with Bally’s to provide

its Player Account Management system that offers 30 games, as well as managed services, including customer relationship management, marketing support, an exclusive cashier system, payment processing “and an extensive selection of tools for player protection,” according to a company news release.

White Hat had already struck deals with the other six states that have legalized iGaming, making it the first casino entertainment provider to reach that milestone, the company said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.

Bally's constructed a 4,000-square-foot studio on the second floor of its Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino where live dealers run blackjack and roulette table games. Twenty-five dealers will be simulcasted eight hours a day, with additional games added over time, according to spokesperson Patti Doyle.