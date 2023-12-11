Miriam Hospital earns Top Hospital award from Leapfrog Group

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital was named a Top Teaching Hospital this year by The Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization focused on patient safety and its Top Hospital award is recognized as a very competitive distinction among U.S. hospitals, according to a news release.

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to be named a 2023 Top Teaching Hospital by the Leapfrog Group. This achievement is earned through the dedication and commitment to excellence by the entire team at The Miriam Hospital who truly prioritizes patient care,” said Maria Ducharme, president of The Miriam Hospital.

More than 2,100 hospitals were considered for the award and The Miriam Hospital, the not-for-profit teaching hospital affiliated with the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, was one of 75 chosen for the Top Teaching distinction. Another 57 hospitals were also recognized as Top Hospitals, including 34 in Top General, 15 in Top Rural and eight in Top Children’s, according to the release.

- Advertisement -

“Protecting patients from preventable harm is the cornerstone of The Leapfrog Group’s mission,” said Leah Binder, CEO and president of The Leapfrog Group. “The Miriam Hospital has demonstrated that patient safety is their top priority, and we’re truly pleased to recognize them as a Top Hospital this year. Congratulations to hospital staff at all levels who made this national recognition possible.”

Quality of patient care across several areas of hospital performance is considered for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, as well as the hospital’s ability to prevent medication errors, according to the release. The standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

No other hospitals in Rhode Island or Bristol County, Mass., were named a Top Hospital by The Leapfrog Group.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.