Miriam Hospital’s $125M renovation project receives approval to move forward

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health has received significant approval from the state to move forward on a $125 million renovation project for The Miriam Hospital.
The state’s largest health care organization announced Monday that the hospital received certificate of need approval from the R.I. Department of Health for the extensive refurbishment project, giving the project the green light to begin.
The phased renovation project, part of Brown University Health’s upcoming capital improvement campaign
, will include a new emergency department at Miriam, which the health organization says will emphasize “efficiency and patient flow,” decreasing wait times, and streamline critical care processes and provider communication. There will also be enhanced geriatric care at Miriam, Brown University Health says, upon completion of the project.
Demolition of Miriam’s oldest hospital campus building – Building A – to create space for a new emergency department and private patient rooms will start in the spring of 2025, the first phase of the three-year project, Brown University Health says. Construction is expected to be completed by 2027.
In a statement, Brown University Health Chief Quality Executive and Miriam President Maria Ducharme said receiving the state approval marks a “crucial step forward” to deliver patient care to the community. With the current hospital building more than 100 years old, Miriam, Ducharme says, can no longer adequately support current care demands.
“In addition, our emergency department is a fragmented space that no longer supports efficient patient flow and the highest levels of communication we strive to deliver to those who have come to rely on us for their care,” Ducharme said. “These much-needed renovations will create a safe, comfortable, environment that prioritizes the health and well-being of our community.”
The project will be financed mostly through a “centennial capital fundraising campaign” that is currently in its beginning phase, Brown University Health says.
