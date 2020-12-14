MOCINGBIRD partners with providers in R.I. and California

NORTH KINGSTOWN – MOCINGBIRD, a cloud-based platform designed to help medical professionals easily keep track of ongoing credential and education requirements, has partnered with a Rhode Island practice and a network of providers on the West Coast.

The North Kingstown-based company was formed about two years ago by physicians who were fed up with devoting large amounts of time to searching for relevant trainings and keeping track of due dates for requirements.

This month, MOCINGBIRD has announced partnerships with Ortho Rhode Island and the Los Angeles County Medical Association.

Ortho Rhode Island is giving its staff of more than 40 access to the platform.

“Clinician well-being is a top priority at Ortho RI,” said Executive Director Mary Ellen Ashe. “With the MOCINGBIRD solution, we will streamline our administrative efforts and ultimately aim to give our clinicians time back in their busy lives. Additionally, MOCINGBIRD provides another channel for continuing education for our clinicians.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Association is offering access to MOCINGBIRD at a discounted rate for its thousands of members.

“In keeping with our core mission to serve physicians by providing access to innovative solutions, LACMA is proud to partner with MOCINGBIRD to simplify ongoing compliance, stimulate learning and save time,” said Los Angeles County Medical Association CEO Gustave Friederichsen.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.