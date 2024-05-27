Mockingbird names Sarah Bishop as new chief operating officer

NORTH KINGSTOWN – My MOC Inc., doing business as Mocingbird, has announced that Sarah Bishop will serve as its new chief operating officer, effective May 6.

Bishop, who is certified in medical credentialing and executive leadership, first joined Mocingbird in January 2023 as senior director of operations and then vice president of operations. During that time, she built the company’s licensing team from scratch.

The chief operating officer position has been open since 2022, according to a spokesperson, but it was not clear who held the role before Bishop or why that person left.

“When it comes to medical credentialing, Sarah’s knowledge is second to none. Her commitment to improving inefficiencies in health care, combined with her leadership and team-building acumen, make her uniquely suited for this vital role,” said Dr. Ian Madom, Mocingbird CEO and co-founder. “As COO, she will be able to apply that operational efficiency on a companywide level – breaking down any silos between departments, building bridges and allowing them to work more efficiently together.”

Through attracting industry experts with an average of 15 years of experience, Bishop helped build a team with a deep knowledge of licensing, credentialing, privileging and payor enrollment.

“I spent my entire career in the credentialing and licensing field looking for a tool that does what Mocingbird does. I consider myself truly fortunate for the opportunity to help build and improve upon a platform I know will help simplify life for medical professionals and administrators,” Bishop said. “Because our team members have been in their shoes, we have unique insights, allowing us to help people the way they want to be helped – efficiently, securely and with integrity.”

Mocingbird is a cloud-based software-as-a-service continuing medical education management platform that provides clinicians with the education needed to stay compliant with their credentials. The platform helps health care administrators manage license renewals for their entire team and offers educational materials to providers.

“Our operations team drives the impactful and innovative solutions crucial to Mocingbird’s success and future growth. Under Sarah’s leadership, this division has become one of the company’s greatest assets,” said Chief Revenue Officer Stacy Harris. “Sarah’s expertise and passion are unparalleled. I’m thrilled that her incredible influence now guides the company as a whole and, by extension, the important customers we proudly support.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.