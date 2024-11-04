Monaghan tapped for surgical leadership role at Warren Alpert Medical School

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Sean Monaghan has been named vice chair of research for the Department of Surgery at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown Surgical Associates recently announced.

Monaghan is a board-certified trauma/critical care surgeon at Brown Surgical Associates and an associate professor at the medical school. He has been conducting National Institutes of Health-funded research into RNA biology and its role in sepsis. Monaghan and his colleagues hope to expand this work to investigate sepsis and other pathogens such as E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus after trauma, cancer, transplants or major operations.

“All of us at Brown Surgical Associates could not be more proud of Dr. Monaghan,” said Dr. Aurora Pryor, president of Brown Surgical Associates. “His new role at the medical school is a testament to his diligent pursuit of knowledge in the lab and the profound, lifesaving impact it may have on real patients outside of it.”

Monaghan hopes to translate his research findings into real-life solutions for critically ill patients.

“When it comes to sepsis, the difference between life and death is sometimes just a matter of minutes. So, time is truly of the essence,” Monaghan said. “Through our research, we hope to find innovative ways to diagnose and detect sepsis quickly, enabling doctors to treat patients sooner.”

