PROVIDENCE – Want to own a Newport mansion? Well, first you need to pass Go and collect $200.

Monopoly unveiled a Newport Edition of the iconic board game Wednesday at the Audrain Auto Museum alongside Milburn Pennybags, Mr. Monopoly himself, and state and local officials.

The game features the city’s historic landmarks, charitable organizations and popular businesses, replacing the Atlantic City landmarks from the original.

Featured properties include

include Boys and Girls Clubs of Newport, Firehouse Theatre, Newport Craft, Second Beach and Dels Lemonade.

The Newport Edition of Monopoly was created by Top Trumps USA under license by Hasbro Inc. Locals recommended Newport sites to Top Trumps to be featured on the board.

“We appreciate all those who suggested landmarks, organizations and businesses that make Newport unique and truly special, and we are pleased so many of them raced in to win the opportunity for a place on the board,” Top Trumps USA’s John Marano told WPRI-TV CBS 12.

The game is available for purchase at participating stores across the state including CVS Health Corp. and Barnes & Noble.