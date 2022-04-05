Montanez to serve as Providence school superintendent through 2023-24 school year

PROVIDENCE – Javier Montanez will have the “acting” tag removed from his superintendent position with the Providence Public School District.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green announced Tuesday that Montanez, who was first brought on as the interim superintendent in June 2021 and then became acting superintendent for the 2021-22 academic year, will officially become the district’s superintendent.

R.I. Department of Education spokesperson Victor Morente told Providence Business News on Tuesday that Montanez has verbally agreed to take on the official superintendent role for a term extending through the 2023-24 academic year. Contract terms are still being finalized, Morente said.

Morente also said no other candidates were interviewed for the superintendent position before deciding on keeping Montanez in that role. He said Infante-Green met with city education stakeholders for several weeks and felt that Montanez has proven himself over the last 12 months, including building strong relationships within Providence Public School District, that he is the right choice to continue leading the district.

Montanez, a former principal at Leviton Dual Language School, took over as superintendent on a temporary basis following the fall out involving former superintendent Harrison Peters. Peters had his contract terminated by the district last year after criticism arose about the hiring of Olayinka Alege, a now former school administrator who was arrested for alleged assault on a teenager in Warwick.

“Much has been done over the last few years to improve the conditions of schools in our city, but even more work lies ahead. I remain committed to finishing that work and building a world-class education system for every student in Providence,” Montanez said in a statement Tuesday.

In a statement, Infante-Green said Montanez has provided the stability the city’s school’s needs and bring to the position a “deep passion for serving the community.”

“I have heard from educators, administrators, and – most importantly – students and families, all of whom have asked for Dr. Montanez to continue leading the district,” Infante-Green said.

Providence School Board President Kinzel Thomas said in a statement that he is “excited” to continue working with Montanez and supporting the district’s execution of its turnaround action plan. The action plan, released in 2020, calls for creating pathways to expand training and professional development for teachers, the establishment of five-year goals for the district, calls for the preparation of plans to upgrade school facilities and includes recommendations from stakeholders.

R.I. Council on K-12 Education Chairperson Patty DiCenso said in a statement that the council will continue its oversight of the district’s turnaround efforts “reassured by the fact that it will be led by a long-time champion for the city’s students.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.