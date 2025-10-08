Moran-Ventre Charitable Foundation closes operations, transfers funds to R.I. Foundation

WARWICK – Following nearly four decades of service and leadership, the Moran-Ventre Charitable Foundation has closed operations and transferred its funds to the Rhode Island Foundation, according to the organization’s board of directors.

Founded in 1986 by Gerald P. Ventre and the late John E. Moran Sr., the foundation focused on enhancing the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Following the example of our founders, the Moran-Ventre Charitable Foundation has always prioritized our work over recognition,” said Ventre, president of the foundation. “Our sole goal has been to make real, lasting, concrete improvements in the lives of the people we serve, and we are incredibly proud of what we have been able to accomplish with our friends, colleagues and supporters across the state.”

Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President David N. Cicilline noted the Moran-Ventre Charitable Foundation’s long history of service to Rhode Islanders with disabilities.

“We are looking forward to working together to continue their impressive legacy of helping others,” Cicilline said.

The Moran-Ventre Charitable Foundation’s funds were officially transferred on Sept. 30.

“By focusing on small but meaningful acts … this foundation has truly mattered,” said Tim Moran, vice president of the Moran-Ventre Charitable Foundation. “These grassroots efforts have changed individual lives, and the gratitude we’ve witnessed is the true legacy of my parents, our donors and our larger community.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.