Moses Brown Ives House in Providence sells for 2025 record-high $5.6M

PROVIDENCE – A 10,000-square-foot manor next to Brown University on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $5.6 million, making it the most expensive home sale of 2025 so far in both the city and the county, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The Moses Brown Ives House at 10 Brown St. has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, along with 1.09 acres of land in a walled-in compound, according to Residential Properties, which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, showing that this is the second-highest home sale in the city’s history.

The house, which was constructed in 1835, is a grand Greek Revival estate, offering panoramic views of the city, said Residential Properties. The property is also listed in city records as 14 Charlesfield St.

The manor belonged to Moses Brown Ives, a Rhode Island businessman and philanthropist who was known for providing some of the early funding for the establishment of Rhode Island Hospital in 1863. Ives was the president of Providence Bank, the predecessor of FleetBoston Financial, which was eventually acquired by Bank of America Corp. in 2004.

Historically, the manor was a home for the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island up until the 1990s after it was passed onto the church from the Ives family in 1897.

The home’s south-facing entry hall is flanked by a double parlor and dining room, adorned with crown molding and hardwood floors with inlaid borders, the real estate firm said.

The library and butler’s pantry lead into a large open-concept chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry, stone counters and high-end appliances, the firm said.

The primary suite on the second floor contains dual dressing rooms, a spa-like bath and a private office, according to Residential Properties. The second floor features three additional bedrooms, a laundry room and a spacious cedar closet.

The third floor contains a full bar, a lounge area and a billiard room, the real estate firm said.

The finished lower level features a professional catering kitchen, a wine cellar, a home gym and a full bathroom.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $5.89 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s land alone was valued at $1.71 million.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller in this transaction. Meredith Haffenreffer, of the Barrington office of Compass Inc., represented the buyers.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Seth Goldenberg and Elizabeth Newtown and it was purchased by Laura Patterson and Victor Patterson, along with Calvin Worth and David Burrage.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.