Moses Brown School Announces David Smallwood as new CFO

Moses Brown School is pleased to announce that David Smallwood will become its next chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2023. Smallwood was selected following a national search led by new Head of School, Katie Titus, who begins on July 1, 2023.

A financial leader in the education sector, Smallwood has held roles with progressive responsibilities at Harvard Medical School for over twenty years, culminating in a two-year appointment as interim CFO amid the pandemic. At HMS, he has served as executive director of finance, director of financial planning and analysis, and in accounting, analyst, and budget management positions.