Mott & Chace Sotheby’s launches luxury and semi-luxury leasing division

PROVIDENCE – The Blackstone Team of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty has created a new division focused on residential leasing.

The new Blackstone LUX Luxury Leasing Services will be focused on quality, semi-luxury to luxury units in Greater Providence, according to a news release.

The luxury leasing arm of Mott & Chace will fill a need, according to the company.

“By creating a solution to Providence’s often disjointed and disorganized rental business, the Blackstone Team has implemented a luxury leasing service that matches the brand and incentivizes quality tenants, top landlords and real estate professionals to remain dependent on one another,” the release stated.

- Advertisement -

The division will focus on leasing opportunities for tenants and landlords in nine neighborhoods: the East Side of Providence, Downtown Providence, Elmhurst in Providence, the West Side of Providence, Oak Hill in Pawtucket, Rumford in East Providence, Edgewood in Cranston, Pawtuxet in Cranston, and Gaspee in Warwick.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.