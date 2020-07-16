Mulligan’s Island Golf property under agreement to Mass.-based developer

CRANSTON – The 52-acre site of Mulligan’s Island Golf & Entertainment is under agreement to be purchased by a Massachusetts-based company that wants to redevelop the property for a large-format retail building, three freestanding buildings for restaurants and banking and a single-family residential community.

Neither the scale of the proposed residential development property at 1000 New London Avenue, nor potential tenants of the development were disclosed. Terms of the deal, including whether it has been finalized, were also not yet available.

“The proposed project will bring a variety of opportunities to Cranston and the surrounding communities,” Michael DiGuiseppe, managing partner for developer Coastal Partners LLC, said on Thursday. “We are pleased to develop the Mulligan’s property into a vibrant retail center. The project will create over 250 permanent and 300-plus construction jobs for the community, while adding significantly to the tax base.“

Coastal Partners has begun a zoning process for its project. Its permitting process will require city approval.

It was not immediately clear when operations at Mulligan’s Island Golf & Entertainment would cease if the deal goes through. Mulligan’s Island Managing Partner Michael Friedman declined to comment on the proposed development.

“We have no plans or schedule to close at this time,” he told Providence Business News. “We think the future of this property is very bright for the city … and look forward to seeing new life brought to the area.”

Coastal Partners said the development would create a new, three-way signalized intersection to create direct access to the property, while prohibiting access from Brayton Avenue and restricting a cut through the residential community.

The company has also committed to hire union laborers from Local 271 for the development of the property. The cell tower located at the site will also remain in place, the company said.

DiGuiseppe said that the site was chosen due to “its proximity to other retail facilities, state offices, mature residential, and access to Interstates 95 and 295 from Route 37.”

The company previously developed Taunton Crossing, the site of a TJ Maxx, Michaels and an Office Depot on Route 140 in Taunton, among other properties in New England.

On the company’s website, it said that the company specializes in rezoning industrial, underutilized properties to midsize retail and single tenant retail developments.

Chris Bergenheim is PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.