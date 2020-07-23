Multifamily investment property sells for $1.2M in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two multifamily buildings in the town were sold on June 26 for $1.2 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the seller.

The buyer was represented by Keller Williams Leading Edge.

The properties, at 60 Joseph St. and 74 Joseph St., have a total of 24 apartment units. The buildings were sold by RISSPORT I LLC. The three-story buildings, constructed in 1968, are located near Geneva Pond.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

