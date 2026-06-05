Music school strikes a chord as sisters carry on family legacy of music teaching

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TICKLING THE IVORIES: Rebekah Zabinski, center, and Esther Zabinski, right, music teachers and owners of Zabinski Music School in Pawtucket, work with Guy Marini, who has been studying for two to five years and is now writing his own music. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
TICKLING THE IVORIES: Rebekah Zabinski, center, and Esther Zabinski, right, music teachers and owners of Zabinski Music School in Pawtucket, work with Guy Marini, who has been studying for two to five years and is now writing his own music. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Growing up as the daughters of two music teachers, Rebekah Zabinski and Esther Zabinski had a front-row seat to the value of music education. “We could ask any question we wanted, and [our parents] set aside time to teach us our lessons,” Rebekah Zabinski said. In addition to sharpening the cognitive and motor skills associated

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