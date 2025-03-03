Musk: Edesia to receive USAID payment this week after months of no funding

By
-
Edesia Inc
EDESIA INC. will receive its first USAID payment this coming week, according to a tweet by DOGE Director Elon Musk. It will be their first payment in almost four months. COURTESY EDESIA

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Rhode Island humanitarian aid organization that was forced to halt production of lifesaving specialized foods for malnourished children will finally receive funding again from the U.S. Agency for International Development after weeks of chaotic uncertainty. Elon Musk confirmed Sunday that Edesia Inc. is set to receive a payment this week, making

