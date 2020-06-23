N.E. employer costs per employee second highest in nation

PROVIDENCE – Employer costs in New England per employee were $40.89 in March, second highest of any region in the United States, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Monday.

Wages and salaries accounted for $28.17 per hour in the region, while benefits cost $12.71.

Benefit costs included paid leave and accounted for $3.25 per hour; supplemental pay was $1.30; insurance was $3.34; retirement and savings was $1.77 and legally required benefits totaled $3.05 per hour.

The U.S. average employer cost per employee, per hour was $35.34 in March, including $24.82 for wages and salary and $10.53 on benefits.

New England employer costs were higher than costs for the overall Northeast region, which were $39.76 in March, including $27.30 for wages and salaries and $12.46 for benefits.

New England employer costs were second only to the Pacific region, where costs were $42.94 per hour. The region includes Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. The lowest cost in the nation was in the East South Central region at $28.16 per hour. The region includes Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.