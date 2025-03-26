N.E. Tech to offer next fall new 2-year bachelor’s degree programs

EAST GREENWICH – Students at the New England Institute of Technology can now earn some bachelor’s degrees in literally half the time.
The technical college announced Wednesday that it will launch a new bachelor’s degree initiative next fall where students can pursue certain career-focused degrees in just two years. New England Tech says it will be among the first higher education institutions across the country to introduce such program.
This new initiative by New England Tech comes more than a month after it will reduce its tuition across multiple skilled trades programs by 47%
starting this spring. New England Tech says it’s reducing tuition in this matter as a means to address urgent demands for skilled workers across the region.
Similarly, New England Tech says this two-year bachelor's degree initiative will both help students enter the workforce quicker and lower their tuition costs. Through this accelerated path, students that qualify for these programs will save 25% on tuition costs plus get into the workforce one year earlier.
New England Tech will offer cybersecurity, business management, graphic design and criminal justice for its two-year bachelor’s program next fall. Amy Grzybowski, New England Tech’s vice president of workforce development and community relations, said in a statement that these programs were “strategically chosen” to align with growing industries, ensuring strong job opportunities for graduates.
“By focusing on high-demand fields, we are not only supporting student success but also supporting local employers and our economy,” Grzybowski said.
The technical college says the 135-140 quarter credit programs, equal to 90 semester credits, will be delivered over eight academic terms, plus two five-week summer terms. That totals 90 weeks of full-time study completed over two calendar years.
“With these new programs, we’re doubling down on that mission – offering students an even faster way to earn a high-quality, industry-aligned degree without unnecessary delays,” New England Tech Senior Vice President and Provost Douglas Sherman said in a statement.
